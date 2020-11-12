Mario joins OnlyFans, promises “crazy” content

Mario is ready to cash that OnlyFans cheque.

The R&B singer made the announcement via Instagram on Wednesday, and joins the growing number of celebrities using the platform to share unique content with their fans and make an additional coin, of course.

The Let Me Love You artiste said he had been “praying about it” even though the only specifics he shared about the content was that it would be “crazy”.

Some celebs, such Cardi B, have used the platform to show exclusives of their art while others – including Tyga and Safaree – have used it to share NSFW images.

Mario may be in for some competition though, as fellow crooner Chris Brown announced his own OnlyFans page today.

BUZZ fam, are you willing to shell out that US$21 to subscribe?