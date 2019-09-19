Mario Kart coming to smartphones for the first time next week

Mario Kart coming to smartphones for the first time next weekThursday, September 19, 2019
|
Winged turtle shells and glorious chaos all
in the palm of your hands for the first time. What a time to be alive, world!
Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled, mushroom-boosted trip, Nintendo fans!
The world-leading game company has announced the roll-out of Mario Kart for IOS and Android smartphones next Wednesday, September 25.
Ah, the nostalgia is real if you can still remember having a Nintendo 64 back in the day…
How we enjoyed the maddening dashes around wacky tracks with colourful characters – and in just a week, you’ll be able to return to those days from wherever you are in the world.
Mario Kart Tour, brought to you by Nintendo, will allow gamers to experience the full Mario Kart World on the small screen.
As Nintendo’s tenth game in the successful Mario Kart franchise, Mario Kart Tour will be the first to ever make it onto a mobile phone.
Gamers can play as Princess Peach, Toad, Yoshi, Bowser and, of course, the world’s favourite charismatic Italian plumber, Mario himself.
Check out the game trailer in the video below:
Will you be getting the Mario Kart Tour app next week, BUZZ fam? Dash to the comment section and tell us what you think.
