Mark your calendar! Bounty Killer to release album in 2021

Mark your calendar! Bounty Killer to release album in 2021Saturday, November 14, 2020
|
Almost 20
years after releasing his last album, dancehall star Bounty Killer will drop
his new project King of Kingston in 2021.
The entertainer made the revelation via Instagram on Friday.
â€œKING OF KINGSTONâ€¦.The Album 2021,â€ he captioned a photo he shared on the platform.
One of the first comments came from the page of incarcerated dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel. The comment read: â€œB**BOCLAATŸ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥â€
Bounty Killerâ€™s many fans are already eager to get their hands on the project even through he hasnâ€™t revealed the details.
â€œHave to get this one! U sign My Experience album at margarita Negril 1997. Album gonna be great can tell,â€ one person said.
Another added: â€œIâ€™m buying this quickkkkŸ’¯Ÿ™ŒŸ¾Ÿ™ŒŸ¾Ÿ™ŒŸ¾Ÿ™ŒŸ¾ I canâ€™t wait.â€
The entertainer hinted that he was working on an album back in June. He promised that it would be hardcore dancehall, but he was in no rush to complete it.
He also revealed the name of the album a few weeks ago, but he did not share any information about it.
Kings of Kingston would come almost two decades after the 2002 release of Ghetto Dictionary: The Art of War.
During his career, Bounty Killer has released numerous albums. The first was Roots, Reality & Culture in 1994. He followed with projects like My Xperience in 1996, Ghetto Gramma in 1997 and Next Millennium in 1998.
Although he hasnâ€™t been dropping album, he has released EPs like Raise Hell on Hellboy in 2009 and Summertime â€“ Bounty Killer in 2010.
