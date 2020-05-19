Marley skips to the top of the charts with “Slow Down”

Skip Marley and R&B artiste H.E.R. are at the top of

the Billboard R&B Adult Chart with their sultry duo “Slow Down”.

The song, which was released in November 2019, marks the first time in nearly a decade and a half that a Jamaican-born artiste has been in the top 15 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart; the last time this happened was in 2006 when Sean Paul collaborated with Keyshia Cole for the song, “When You Gonna Give it Up to Me”.

“Slow Down” which beautifully blends Marley’s reggae sound and H.E.R.’s soulfulness has earned over 44 million streams globally and taken the No.1 spot on Mediabase Urban AC (Adult Contemporary) Radio and No. 1 on the Billboard R&B Adult Chart.

The song has racked up an impressive 12 million views on YouTube.

“I never set my sights on a chart position when we recorded the song, but I give praise and thanks to the almighty that the music can reach these heights and connect to a wider audience,” said Marley on the success of the single.

“Ever proud to represent Jamaica achieving new levels in any endeavor. We apprecialove all the DJs, programmers, and stations who supported. It takes an army of Jah soldiers to make this type of noise. Maximum respect to H.E.R. for lifting the track with her heavenly vocals and much love to Wale for blessing the remix,” added Marley.

The “Slow Down” video which was shot in Harlem, New York captures the amazing chemistry between Skip and two-time Grammy winner H.E.R.

They have performed the song live several times, including the television debut on Fallon, and a show-stopping performance at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards in February.

Skip Marley is the grandson of the legendary Reggae icon Bob Marley.