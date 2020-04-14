Marvellous: Guardians 3 plans remain the same

James Gunn says ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ plans are still “exactly the same as they were before coronavirus”.

The 53-year-old director reassured fans the motion picture—for which Disney is yet to assign a release date—is still on track, despite the pandemic.

He wrote on Twitter: “Right now the plans with Vol 3 are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus.” Last week, Gunn hinted ‘The Suicide Squad’ is still on course for an August 2021 release—and he has further elaborated on that, admitting there is “no reason” for the motion picture’s release date to be changed.

He wrote: “Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post-production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine.

But he admitted there could still be a wait for the film’s first official image.