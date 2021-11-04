Marvin Moore praises Lila Ike following studio session

As Lila Ike grows into one of Jamaica’s top songbirds, she has earned some praise along the way, this time coming from veteran R&B singer Marvin Moore.

Moore is one half of the duo, Product G&B who shot to fame in 1999 on the back of the Grammy winning track ‘Maria Maria’ which had been done in collaboration with guitarist Carlos Santana and was featured on his ‘Supernatural’ album.

Recently Moore got a chance to see Lila Ike in action after doing some studio work with producer/artiste Dainjamental. He used social media to share his impressions.

“Had the pleasure of being in the studio last night with Lila Ike. She a serious problem!! Lol #Beast” he remarked in his Instagram post. He also used the opportunity to share a few pictures of them hanging out in the studio.

Ike seemingly got nostalgic about the meeting as she shared how she felt about it on her own Instagram.

“Mariaaaa Mariaaaa grew up singing this banger, met Marvin Moore” she remarked.

Ike had apparently dropped in on Dainjamental studios where she was doing some dubplates and seemingly impressed Moore with her ability to deliver a chord or two.

Moore also used the opportunity to share some love for another up and coming Jamaican artiste,Laty Kim, whom he said got him on his toes