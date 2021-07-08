Marzville and Klassik drops ‘Too Much’ music video

Barbadian soca sensation Marzville is at it again and this time he’s whipped up a bashment-soca storm with Jamaican-born musician Klassik Frescobar.

Their collaboration Too Much has been quite the rave for some time with over 150,000 views on Youtube since it dropped on January 25th.

Marzville, who is touring in Boston, told BUZZ how the collaboration came about.

“I was doing my mixtape with Marzville Express trying to feature artists from outside and Klassik had approached me to get on the mixtape as well. I sent him a demo of what I had and he asked if I mind him writing for me- I told him no problem once I like the song I would work with it and when I got the song I said we could certainly collaborate on it and he was excited about it and from there it was history,” he said.

Frescobar put pen to paper and produced a song with edgy lyrics speaking about a woman literally telling her man that he likes to have too much sex.

“Five, Ten, Fifteen, Twenty- times a week she said that’s too plenty/ Five, Ten, Fifteen, Twenty-times a week she say that’s too plenty/ She say me love f**k too much. Mount of f**k until the condom buss.”

The video for the track has been steadily holding its own after its release on June 27th with over 30,000 views on YouTube.

Life of the party

And fans have been going crazy in the comment section about the duo’s work.

“Bajan and Trinis sing the most dibby tunes” Mr Thc commented.

While DJ Addo added; “Weyyyy this raw lmao Klassik mi bredda”

Marzville promised fans the two will be dropping more music very soon.

Currently the two are touring in the US and Marzville told BUZZ that in spite of COVID restrictions “it has been going great so far.”

When asked what he want people to feel from his music he said; “That I’m the life of the party!”

The “Roughness King” also shared that he’ll be looking to tour other Caribbean countries especially with the support coming out of Trinidad and Jamaica on his recent music.