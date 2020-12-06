Masicka catches flak for controversial birthday cake

With birthday wishes still pouring in, it should have been a happy occasion for deejay Masicka, who turned 27 on Friday.

However, the entertainer has been getting major flak for his birthday cake.

The nicely decorated cake boasts a crown, with wads of icing replicating cash, a skillfully created Hennessy flask and a gun.

The glaze-made gun, though praised in Masicka’s genre of music, was harshly criticised by social media users who thought the cake could have done without the violent weapon.

One social media user, clearly an avid watcher of the Politricks Watch YouTube channel, re-shared the image noting that it was the “heights of acidity”, slamming the girlfriend, who is said to have purchased the cake, as ‘kerosene’.

Kerosene is a term used to describe a woman who encourages violence and violence producers, coined by the owner of the Politricks Watch channel known only as Sir P.

“The cake looks fine without the gun, bowy it could a stay, ” said one social media user.

“Just goes to show the deep rooted nature of violence in our society,” added another.