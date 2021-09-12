Masicka cops gold plaque for ‘Big Body Benz’Sunday, September 12, 2021
|
Dancehall artiste Masicka is in receipt of a gold plaque for his feature on the track ‘Big Body Benz’ with German rapper Bonez MC.
The gold certification was awarded recently by German charting entity and the Federal Association of Music Industry (BVMI) after the track moved over two hundred thousand units.
Masicka took to social media where he shared himself removing the plaque from its package.
In the caption he wrote “Bonez MC, Gold out ina the world”.
Fans have since been commenting on the achievement with one writing “congrats bad artist”. Another person commented “much work deserves much reward”.
The track was released last year in 2020 on the German’s album ‘Hollywood’. The album itself has also received the landmark of a gold certification as well.
For the 1Syde artiste, he is highly regarded as one of the top writers/ lyricists on the dancehall scene. He is set to release his upcoming album ‘4.3.8’ and has already released the track ‘Different Type’ from the upcoming project.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy