Masicka cops gold plaque for ‘Big Body Benz’

Dancehall artiste Masicka is in receipt of a gold plaque for his feature on the track ‘Big Body Benz’ with German rapper Bonez MC.

The gold certification was awarded recently by German charting entity and the Federal Association of Music Industry (BVMI) after the track moved over two hundred thousand units.

Masicka took to social media where he shared himself removing the plaque from its package.

In the caption he wrote “Bonez MC, Gold out ina the world”.

Fans have since been commenting on the achievement with one writing “congrats bad artist”. Another person commented “much work deserves much reward”.

The track was released last year in 2020 on the German’s album ‘Hollywood’. The album itself has also received the landmark of a gold certification as well.

For the 1Syde artiste, he is highly regarded as one of the top writers/ lyricists on the dancehall scene. He is set to release his upcoming album ‘4.3.8’ and has already released the track ‘Different Type’ from the upcoming project.