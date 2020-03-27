Masicka drops ‘God Damn’

Dancehall artiste Masicka is out to create a storm with a

new release that has been generating some heat in the dancehall.

Following up on his recent effort Ice Cream Truck, the Genna Syde captain has released â€˜God Damnâ€˜ which is clearly a winner already for the dancehall star.

The song sees him looking at his financial standing. However, his flow and energy makes the song a good listen especially for the hardcore dancehall fans who want something enjoyable to build a vibe during this time.

He also accompanied the track with a creative music video that sees him utilizing computer graphics to simulate almost graffiti-inspired shots with the artiste singing around a sexy dancer.

Since its release, fans have been going crazy and lauding Masicka for his latest effort.Â

Responses include â€œMasicka delete the song and drop it again mi nevaŸ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥â€, â€œMasicka couldnâ€™t miss all if him tryâ€ â€” indicating how fans have been feeling about his latest effort.

BUZZ fam check it out and tell us what you think!