Masicka the contractor? Artiste shows he’s got skills outside the studio

Masicka the contractor? Artiste shows he’s got skills outside the studioThursday, October 29, 2020
|
If the music business doesn’t work out for Masicka, he could have another career in construction.
The dancehall star shared a video of himself moonlighting as a labourer to Instagram today, and it seems it’s not his first time using a shovel and pail.
The Ice Cream Truck deejay captioned the video, “A who wan piece a the work” while adding a laughing emoji.
He continued, “ya fi big up the site man dem no lie”, a clear reference to just how difficult manual work is.
His fans enjoyed seeing the other side of the Rich creator as several commended his efforts.
One said, “Granny tell me lazy a sin!”, while another shared “Mi man back strong”.
Yet another said, “Everything start from di grung” while a fourth commented ‘Affi put in dii work fr dem nuh know ih thing set syde1 genna”.
You can watch the video clip here
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy