Masicka’s ‘I Wish’ premieres on BET

Masicka’s ‘I Wish’ premieres on BETSaturday, January 02, 2021
|
BUZZ fam, wishes do come true! Just ask dancehall artiste Masicka. The video for his hit song, I Wish premiered on BET Jams this week
His manager, Corey Todd told the Jamaica Observer that this is just another step in Masicka’s quest to conquer the international market.
“Masicka has emerged as the biggest star in this new dancehall generation. He has the swagger, the hits, and the Internet buzz to conquer overseas markets like the dancehall industry did in the late 90s with those generational stars. He is a once in a lifetime talent,” he said.
Masicka recently signed a one-year partnership with Dragon Stout, making him the newest brand ambassador for the drink company.
The Portmore native, whose given name is Javaun Fearon is known for his hots songs including; Infrared with Vybz Kartel, Leader with Dexta Daps, Top Form, Stay Strong, and They Don’t Know.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy