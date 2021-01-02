Masicka’s ‘I Wish’ premieres on BET

BUZZ fam, wishes do come true! Just ask dancehall artiste Masicka. The video for his hit song, I Wish premiered on BET Jams this week

His manager, Corey Todd told the Jamaica Observer that this is just another step in Masicka’s quest to conquer the international market.

“Masicka has emerged as the biggest star in this new dancehall generation. He has the swagger, the hits, and the Internet buzz to conquer overseas markets like the dancehall industry did in the late 90s with those generational stars. He is a once in a lifetime talent,” he said.

Masicka recently signed a one-year partnership with Dragon Stout, making him the newest brand ambassador for the drink company.

The Portmore native, whose given name is Javaun Fearon is known for his hots songs including; Infrared with Vybz Kartel, Leader with Dexta Daps, Top Form, Stay Strong, and They Don’t Know.