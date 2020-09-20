Mask-less Kanye West spotted at popular St Ann restaurant

Mask-less Kanye West spotted at popular St Ann restaurantSunday, September 20, 2020
|
Kanye West is usually the topic of conversation wherever he
goes and his presence in Jamaica is no different.
The All of the Lights rapper was spotted with reggae legend Buju Banton in a studio â€“ seemingly Bantonâ€™s St Andrew base- on Friday, September 18, and has now popped in in St Ann.
Popular restaurant Plantation Smokehouse, located in Richmond, just outside of Ocho Rios in the parish, posted two pics of the music mogul to its Instagram page.
In one, the mask-less rapper was seen with the restaurantâ€™s staff, all of whom were sporting masks.
The artiste again came under fire for seemingly flouting the islandâ€™s coronavirus protocols, with many of the postâ€™s interactions being users asking why West was without a mask.
One said, â€œWhen yuh money tall yuh nuh affi wear a mask at @plantationsmokehouseâ€ while another added, â€œQuarantine stop keepâ€¦â€
Some shared their relief that, at least, the staff were wearing masks.
The question of West serving a 14-day quarantine period was one asked numerous times under the post with Banton, and now under this most recent sighting, as the countryâ€™s coronavirus cases continue to climb towards the 5000-mark.
- Related story: Kanye West in Jamaicaâ€¦ but what about quarantine?
Jamaicaâ€™s coronavirus cases stand at 4,988 with 67 recorded deaths.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy