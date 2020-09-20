Mask-less Kanye West spotted at popular St Ann restaurant

Kanye West is usually the topic of conversation wherever he

goes and his presence in Jamaica is no different.

The All of the Lights rapper was spotted with reggae legend Buju Banton in a studio â€“ seemingly Bantonâ€™s St Andrew base- on Friday, September 18, and has now popped in in St Ann.

View this post on Instagram Kanye West with the check in @plantationsmokehouse â€¦ Dining, Take out & delivery (876) 488-6404 or 794-8764 www.PlantationSmokehouse.com #Weâ¤ï¸Food!Ÿ”¥A post shared by OPEN 10am â€“ 7pm DAILY! (@plantationsmokehouse) on Sep 20, 2020 at 9:55am PDT

Popular restaurant Plantation Smokehouse, located in Richmond, just outside of Ocho Rios in the parish, posted two pics of the music mogul to its Instagram page.

In one, the mask-less rapper was seen with the restaurantâ€™s staff, all of whom were sporting masks.

The artiste again came under fire for seemingly flouting the islandâ€™s coronavirus protocols, with many of the postâ€™s interactions being users asking why West was without a mask.

One said, â€œWhen yuh money tall yuh nuh affi wear a mask at @plantationsmokehouseâ€ while another added, â€œQuarantine stop keepâ€¦â€

Some shared their relief that, at least, the staff were wearing masks.

The question of West serving a 14-day quarantine period was one asked numerous times under the post with Banton, and now under this most recent sighting, as the countryâ€™s coronavirus cases continue to climb towards the 5000-mark.

Jamaicaâ€™s coronavirus cases stand at 4,988 with 67 recorded deaths.