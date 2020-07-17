Masks Emojis: Apple announces it will introduce customisable Memoji face coverings with its iOS 14 update

Soon even your avatars will be wearing masks! Apple has previewed new Memoji and emoji designs coming in the next big software update for iOS. This includes headwear options and lockdown-themed masks.

The Memoji avatar capability allows users to create animated versions of themselves from within Apple’s Messages app.

Among the new Memoji options are 11 hairstyles, including a man with a top knot and, and 19 types of headwear, including a swim cap, cyclist helmet and a tichel, and a headscarf.

Other Memoji headgear options are a builder’s hard hat, firefighter’s helmet, durag, graduation cap, and campaign hat (a broad-brimmed hat is typically worn as part of a uniform).

And other new hairstyle options are bowlcut, a faux hawk, and a fade.

The Memoji update also includes new expressions – ‘blush’, where the avatar covers its face, fist bump, and open hands gesture.

Apple has also revealed two new face masks, both with seams down the middle, and new colours to match each individual Memoji’s style and appearance.

Apple said its new update gives users more ways to create their look.

“New customisation options let you express yourself with over a trillion possible combinations,” Apple said in a statement.

The new Memoji options have “revamped facial and muscle structure” to make them even more expressive, giving users new ways to send emotions and express themselves in Messages.

The new updates will be available this autumn.