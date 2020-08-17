Master P will cover funeral costs of 3-year-old shot in dollhouse

Master P will cover funeral costs of 3-year-old shot in dollhouseMonday, August 17, 2020
|
Master P has offered to
pay for the funeral of a three-year-old girl who was murdered while playing in
her dollhouse in Louisville, Kentucky.
The rapper and businessman, born Percy Miller, told the Courier Journal that he would cover her funeral costs.
“This is a three-year-old innocent girl that’s gone from her family, from her future, somebody who could have come out of the community and be the next president, doctor, lawyer, teacher, Master P said adding “This is sad.”
Trinity Randolph was killed while playing in her Frozen dollhouse at her Jefferson County home. Randolph’s father, Brandon Waddles, 21, was also killed during the incident.
The deaths have been ruled homicide by the coroner’s office. No details on the shooting of possible suspects have been released by the police.
