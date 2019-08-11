Matthew Bellamy has married Elle Evans

Muse singer Matthew Bellamy has married model Ell Evans.

The Muse singer tied the knot with the 29-year-old model in front of family and friends and took to social media to share the news of their big day. Captioning photos from the wedding, Matthew and Elle wrote in separate posts, “Mr. & Mrs. Bellamy,” alongside a string of adorable emojis.

Matt and Elle got engaged during a trip to Fiji in December 2017.

Matt had previously revealed he is “pretty happy” with Elle and is thankful to have contentment in his own life when things in the wider world are so chaotic.

He said: “In my personal life, I’m pretty grateful, pretty happy. But when you look at what governments and corporations have done to the planet with warfare and environmental destruction, there’s a constant feeling of discord.”