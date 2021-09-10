Mavado and Konshens jump on gritty banger ‘MERFI’

Dancehall artistes Mavado and Konshens are featured on an international collaboration after joining Panamanian acts Akim and Chamaco on the remix for the track MERFI.

The track was originally released in 2019, but was re-released on Wednesday (Sep 8), with the two dancehall stars recruited for the revised version of the gritty banger.

The song describes a level of toughness and harshness that are found in the streets and how some would go to lengths to try and make it, while also protecting their own.

Both Mavado and Konshens are able to sync quite well with their Spanish-speaking counterparts, delivering matching lyrics and overall enhancing the track with their dancehall flavour.

An official video was released a day later, and adequately captures the message of the song. It has since cleared twenty thousand views on YouTube.Â