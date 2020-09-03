‘Mavado is irrelevant,’ says Popcaan

Dancehall artiste Popcaan has a bit of advice for Mavado. He wants to So Special artiste to make an album and avoid controversy.

“Mavado is irrelevant. Him need fi mek a album. That’s my words to Mavado. I dare you to make an album,” Popcaan said during an interview on ‘Ebro in the Morning’ that was shared online on Thursday.

“That’s just some waste of time. A man like Mavado should be in the studio right now, putting out some projects, motivating these yutes. What you doing? You’re just chilling and trying to make mischief to stay around. I use music to stay around, not mischief or controversy.”

Popcaan and Mavado weren’t friends for years, as Popcaan was part of the Vybz Kartel’s ‘Gaza’ camp. Mavado and Vybz Kartel had been beefing for years.

However, around 2013 Popcaan and Mavado collaborated and with Snoop Dogg on a track called Lighters Up. The two deejays also did a remix for Popcaan’s Everything Nice.

But by 2016, things went sour, and they were back to feuding. Things have not improved since.

Despite their differences, Popcaan believes that they could become friends again.

“I don’t know about everybody, but with me, I am always willing to make the best move for the music and for the culture,” Popcaan said.

“I will just put my ego aside and do it for the culture. Well, not everybody thinks like that, so I just play my part, and I always try to tell them that unity within the music will bring more light to it.”