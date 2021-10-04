Mavado joins Farruko on new album

Mavado joins Farruko on new albumMonday, October 04, 2021
|
Puerto Rican entertainer Farruko recently dropped his new album, ‘La 167’.
Featured among the collaborations is dancehall artiste, Mavado.
Mavado is featured in the track ‘WFM’ and uses his raspy vocals to compliment Farruko’s rapping on a track that is definitely one for the ladies.
Mavado used his Instagram account to that the Latin artiste for the feature. “Give that’s to my Breda Farruko for that big feature on his big album” he remarked.
This is Mavado second such feature in just under a month.
He, along with fellow dancehall artiste Konshens teamed up with
Panamanian rapper, Akim, for his new single ‘MERFI’.
The Gully boss has been relatively quiet in recent times as it comes to new music but it seems things have been picking up in recent times. Mavado has been dealing with the death of his mother, which may have contributed to that.
For Farruko, this is his seventh studio album and involves 25 tracks. It features the trap, reggaeton among other beats even though it is described as an EDM effort.
The track ‘Pepas’ has so far scored him his first ever no. 1 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart.
