Mavado pays tribute to mother following burial

Mavado pays tribute to mother following burialFriday, June 18, 2021
|
On Thursday (June 18) dancehall artiste, Mavado laid his mother, Elizabeth “Miss Pinny’ Gordon to rest. Mavado, whose given name is David Brooks, shared highlights of her burial on his Instagram with the clear message that he missed his mother.
On Friday he uploaded a video of his mother being lowered in the vault with the caption “Go with God Mama, you have done nothing wrong on this earth. May God bless your beautiful soul my queen” he captioned the video.
On the day of the funeral, he uploaded a picture of him lovingly embracing his mother with the caption “Today is your day, love you mama. We will meet again. Stand in power and glory my queen” the ‘Gully Gad’ remarked.
Miss Pinny died earlier this year in March and since then Mavado has been using his social media to share details of their relationship. One picture uploaded recently showed Mavado and his mom when he was much younger.
Mavado has not had the best few months. His teenage son, Dante Brooks, was sentenced to life in prison for murder just a short time after his mother died.
