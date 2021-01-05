Mavado says he doesn’t ‘trust’ the New Year

Weâ€™re already five days into the New Year, but dancehall artiste Mavado is being pretty cautious in wishing anyone a â€˜Happy New Yearâ€™.

No doubt coming off the tumulus year that was 2020, Mavado is a little skeptical that the year will bring any kind of happiness. And we can totally empathise with the â€˜Gully Gadâ€™.

â€œDonâ€™t want to say happy new year as yet I still donâ€™t trust it.Ÿ¤”but I hope we have a great one my people,â€ he wrote in a post on Instagram.

The Enemy Line artiste did not inspire optimism with ensemble either. Wearing all black, a fur hoody that covers his head while his locks hang loosely on his shoulders, and his eye piercing into the camera.

Nonetheless, his fans got where he was coming from.

â€œReal talk Bredda Ÿ˜‡. Just affi give thanks,â€ one fan commented. Â

â€œReal talk breda wi nuh know what can happen at anytime,â€ another added.

â€œYou could not say it inner a better way my Brother, well said,â€ someone said.