Mavado takes to IG to vent about latest development in legal saga with Jennifer Messado

Dancehall artiste Mavado has broken his silence following the latest twist in his ongoing battle to recover millions from disbarred attorney Jennifer Messado.

In a recent court appearance to answer how she would repay the Cassava Piece native, Messado had declared herself bankrupt and was given time to submit an affidavit explaining her situation.

The Gully Boss, whose given name is David Brooks, took to Instagram to vent about the situation and in doing so he chastised the authorities for an apparent lack of accountability for persons who commit these sort of acts.

“This is Jamaica’s legal scammers that the government can not do nothing about all because she’s not from the ghetto, said the entertainer on Instagram who shared a photo of the disgraced attorney tagging the police, the Prime Minister among others.

“A things like this a mash up the country because it makes you wonder how much ppl may be not around because of her doings, and her powerful power that she have exercised a lot and just think about it where abd how did she even get to people land titles and that has never comes to the table in court for a judge to ask how the titles were pulled,” added Mavado as he continued his onslaught on the local legal system

Messado is alleged to have sold the artiste a plot of land for 30.7 million dollars under the guise that she was doing so for someone who was incarcerated overseas.

However, it was later revealed that no such arrangement was in place and since then Mavado has taken her to court to get back his money.

She has since paid eight million of the sum owed but Mavado got a judgement that that should pay the rest.

However she told the presiding judge that she was bankrupt.

She is set to return to court in July where she is expected to present the affidavit to be examined by the courts.