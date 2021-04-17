Mavado wishes incarcerated son Dante happy b-day

Dancehall star Mavado took to social media on Saturday (April 17) to wish his son Dante Brooks, a happy nineteenth birthday.

Dante, is currently serving a life sentence for murder, but that hasn’t stopped the top selling artiste from sharing birthday wishes for his teenage son.

“Happy birthday son love you kid” Mavado wrote on his Instagram account to caption a photo of both of them. Also in the caption are three emojis, a strong arm, fist and key which suggests the artiste is encouraging his son to stay strong.

Since the post, a number of persons have also been sending congratulatory messages while also calling on him to stay strong and don’t give up despite his situation.

Musician Cali P wrote “more life always! Happy earthstrong Young General” while another wrote “happy birthday young Had, God blessing will shine prosperity long life, freedom is a must”.

Dante was found guilty of murder and illegal possession of firearm following an incident in 2018 where a man was shot and killed in the Cassava Piece community in St Andrew.

Since the guilty verdict, Mavado has chastised the authorities mainly the police, describing the whole situation as corrupt. He also accused the main witness of inconsistencies in his statement.

However the Gully Boss has vowed to fight for the freedom of his son and his co-accused. “But I promise to fight for the lives of these two innocent youths. It’s like my son was found guilty before trial, but I’m going to point out everything and the injustice one day at a time” he had written following the ruling.