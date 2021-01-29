Mavado’s son to seek appeal in murder conviction

Dante Brooks, the son of dancehall artiste Mavado, will seek to appeal his murder conviction handed down on Wednesday.

Brooks’s attorney, Peter Champagnie, told the Jamaica Observer that he will be speaking with the family before making any public statements. “I wish it to be noted that while we respect the court’s ruling, we are of the view that the ruling is properly suited for a review and, therefore, it will be appealed. The matter is not yet completed as there remains the sentencing phase and so any further comments at this point would be most inappropriate.”

Brooks, 18, along with co-accused Andre Hinds, was found guilty of the 2018 murder of Lorenzo Thomas.

He was also convicted of illegal possession of firearm and arson.

The two will be sentenced on March 10.