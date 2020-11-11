Mavado’s son will return to court in January

Dante

Brooks, the son of famed dancehall artiste Mavado, is set to return to court on

January 7, 2021 as he answers a number of charges linked to a 2018 murder.

The teenager, who has been in custody since 2018, was jointly charged with Andre Hines for the murder of Lorenzo Thomas. They have also been charged with conspiracy to murder, arson, shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

It is said that he will be tried as an adult as he is now 18 years old.

And despite being behind bars for two years, his request for bail has been denied on numerous occasions.