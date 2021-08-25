Maxi Priest and Teddyson John team up for reggae cover of Bruno Mar’s Leave The Door Open

Maxi Priest and Teddyson John team up for reggae cover of Bruno Mar’s Leave The Door OpenWednesday, August 25, 2021
|
The trending hit track released earlier this year by Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak and Silk Sonic called Leave the Door Open, has now benefited from a unique Reggae cover.
The Reggae cover version of Leave The Door Open features veteran Reggae superstar Maxi Priest, talented Bass player and producer Taddy P, and well known Soca artiste Teddyson John.
Known as a soca recording star, St Lucian born Teddyson was overwhelmed to be selected for this project as it was his first Reggae cover and he was honored to be working with a great stalwart like Maxi Priest.
“I thought the Reggae version was a great idea because this track is the biggest love song in the world right now, number one on Billboard and its good to share our Caribbean version of that expression,” Teddyson explained
Produced by talented Bass musician Taddy P and Dwight ‘DollaCham’ Yearwood, the Leave The Door Open collaboration was surprising as many would not expect a Soca artiste on a Reggae track.
The producers however believed the sound of the artistes would definitely compliment the track excellently and were more interested in creating a great cover than playing it safe.
“It’s definitely a Caribbean fusion with these artistes and the team. We wanted to ensure that the Reggae cover did justice to the original track and with Teddyson and Maxi Priest’s vocals it’s a slam dunk and we are very proud of the finished product,” Taddy P added
