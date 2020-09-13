Maxi Priest releases ‘United State of Mind’ ahead of new album

Maxi

Priest released United State of Mind,

the lead single from his upcoming album of the same name, last week.

The track was released just days before the nineteenth anniversary of 9/11 on Friday.

The single was a collaborative effort that saw Maxi Priest, guitarist Robin Trower and producer and musician Livingstone Brown work together for the first time to create the deeply soulful song.

Altogether, the trio wrote and recorded12 songs for the album which is set for release next month. A release from the artistes’ team said “Each song showcases Maxi’s silky, soulful vocal tone and Trower’s soulful and passionate playing, along with Livingstone’s Midas touch.”

The project is said to be a fusion of reggae and rock with a “dose of soul”.

“Listening to United State of Mind for the first time, you will hear it’s far more than just an intriguing curio for fans and collectors,” the statement said.

“Maxi, Livi, and Robin have done an exceptional job at extending the hand of collaboration successfully, whilst simultaneously stamping their unique trademarks throughout, with no compromise whatsoever.”