Maxi Priest reminisces about ‘Set The Night To Music’ on its 30th anniversary

Maxi Priest reminisces about ‘Set The Night To Music’ on its 30th anniversaryFriday, September 17, 2021
|
The anniversary of the release of the track Set The Night To Music has got Jamaican singing great Maxi Priest in a reminiscing mood. The track, which was done as a duet with R&B great Roberta Flack was released on September 17, 1991, as part of an album of the same name for the talented singer.
Maxi shared that it was an awesome opportunity to sing with an icon at the time. “I was just so excited to be a part of the project, honestly, it was just an awesome opportunity for me and I was just so caught up in the fact that I was getting the opportunity to sing with an icon,” he remarked in a video uploaded to YouTube.
The Wild World singer also reflected on what he thought the song meant. “The song has many meanings, I’m sure everybody has their own interpretations of the song, personally the words ‘Set the Night To Music’ allow you to dream, to have an open mind, to let go, to dance with no fear,” the reggae crooner said.
Following its release, the track climbed to number 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number 2 on the Adult Contemporary Charts. It also charted very well in other countries such as Canada and Australia.
