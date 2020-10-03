‘Me hate corona’: Lila Ike is missing the stage

Unable to perform on the big stage for her many fans, Jamaican reggae singer Lila Ike has declared that she hates COVID-19, which has kept her grounded for months.

Like many other entertainers, Lila has not been able to perform in front of her fans since the coronavirus pandemic hit Jamaica in March. Except for a few virtual events, Lila has not been able to get up close with her fans to show off her funky moves and powerful voice.

And she is sad.

â€œDawg me hate corona yf, circa june â€™19. Me miss stage,â€ she said in an Instagram post on Friday. That caption accompanied a photo of Lila rocking one of her usually â€˜coolâ€™ outfits.

But Lila is not the only entertainer who is missing the stage.

Dancehall artiste Popcaan recently made a similar declaration.

â€œJah know me miss stage show yo f**kâ˜¹ï¸â˜¹ï¸â˜¹ï¸Ÿ˜” ppl how much more longer unu think before we can do this again?,â€ Popcaan said in September.

Other entertainers like Quada, Jesse Royal and Desha Ravers were also feeling the same.