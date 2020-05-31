Media companies support calls for justice for black Americans

With racial tensions teeming in the United States following the

Below is a series of social media posts made in solidarity with the efforts:

To be silent is to be complicit. — Netflix (@netflix) Black lives matter. We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up.May 30, 2020

We support Black lives. Today, and every day. You are seen. You are heard. And we are with you.— Hulu (@hulu) May 31, 2020

We stand in solidarity against racism and violence. When members of our community hurt, we all hurt. We’re pledging $1M in support of efforts to address social injustice.— YouTube (@YouTube) May 30, 2020

“Neither love nor terror makes one blind: indifference makes one blind.” — James Baldwin— #BlackLivesMatter (@HBO) We stand with our Black colleagues, employees, fans, actors, storytellers — and all affected by senseless violence. #BlackLivesMatterMay 31, 2020