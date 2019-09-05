Media mogul Rihanna could be DC’s next ‘Poison Ivy’

Rihanna has been broadening her wings for the last two

years in as many industries as she can. She has proven to be a worthy adversary

and maybe she will be hitting the big screens once more.

Warner Bros is reportedly looking at the mega-popstar to play the role of ‘Poison Ivy’ the next time the character hits the big screen in a DC film.

According to reports from inside sources, the singer is one of the few names listed on the studio’s internal wishlist. No confirmation if the offer has been extended just yet.

Rihanna and Warner Bros share a history as she was a cast member on their summer 2018 movie “Ocean’s 8” which featured Anne Hathaway and Sandra Bullock.

Last year she partnered with Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) in a musical film called “Guava Island” which she played the role of his love interest. The movie was released April of this year on Amazon Prime.

Fans are excited with the announcement – while they wait on the new album from the star.