MediSun’s new song ‘Speak Love’ is the uplifting track we all need right now

Reggae singer, MediSun has released a new track called Speak Love which Medisun hopes will bring healing to listeners. “The entire world was in the midst of the traumatic events of 2020 and I was facing a very tense period in my personal life. In spite of the discomfort I was experiencing, I felt inspired to send a healing wave of sound into Iration and uplift the collective psyche of the planet,” he said.

He continues, “The therapeutic use of sound is the driving force behind all of the works, or bodies of work, on the horizon. Words can harm, deceive, divide, and destroy. They can also heal, enlighten, unite, and create. I aim to encourage people to choose the latter when speaking to self or others.”

The new song also speaks to the social movement- Black Lives Matter and brings awareness to police brutality against black people.

Created last summer MediSun met up with the esteemed producer, musician, and artist Moon Bain at his home studio in the woodland of western Massachusetts. Medisun reflects, “A mutual brethren, Blakkamoore, had been trying to connect us for years and we finally both had the availability to hold a vibe. It was my inaugural link up with Zion I Kings in the middle of the global lockdown. This was the very first record that manifested when we entered the creative space.”

Reggae all-star team

Additionally, the new song marks the first time MediSun collaborated with the mighty Teflon “Zinc Fence” on drums, the sought-after Jah D on bass, Moon Bain on guitar, and writing/arrangement of the song, and the legendary late Drew Keys on keys.

Drew Keys passed on shortly after the song was laid down, but MediSun shares working with him was a privilege. “It was an honour to vibe with him musically and even interact with him a few times before he trodded out of this earthly plane later that year. Honors to him and his family.” Together they created a song that fits perfectly into his decade-long catalogue.

The new song drops with a music video to match the healing vibe of the song. MediSun continues, “The musicians involved in the production were a Reggae all-star team, and the visual we shot soon after in Kingston with Samo Kush, Fernando Hevia, & Nadia McAnuff was an unforgettable experience.”

Looking back at the new song, MediSun comments, “Gratitude to all who are involved in this project and all who are involved in the collective healing process. Be mindful of the words you utter, especially to the young and impressionable, because what you transmit into them is often internalized and amplified in ways that affect us all. We cannot easily stop the lone gunman when we are staring down the barrel of their weapon, but we can stop the small child who is in pain from feeling alone in their suffering. The power to create change is in being gentle with ourselves and others.”