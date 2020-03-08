Meek Mill in Jamaica?Sunday, March 08, 2020
|
It seems like Jamaica is turning into a celebrity getaway spot as we find them frequently popping up on the island to have a blast.
The latest being American rapper, Meek Mill, who has seemingly followed a vibe to visit the island.
It was a just a couple of days that we reported that Meek wanted to come back to Jamaica after announcing it on his Twitter page but it seems the urge was enough and insider sources say he is now in Jamaica.
As we reported before, the rapper was on the island last year where he went all out visiting various attractions and having a whale of a time.
The ‘Ima Boss‘ rapper is said to be on the island today to attend an event.
Meek seemingly had a hard time en route as he sought to travel through Miami, in that his crew members and the private jet he was travelling on was searched.
However, it seems everything went well and Meek was later seen enjoying himself riding and performing wheelies later in the evening.
We’ll keep you posted BUZZ fam!
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy