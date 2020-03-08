Meek Mill in Jamaica?

It seems like Jamaica is turning into a celebrity getaway spot as we find them frequently popping up on the island to have a blast.

The latest being American rapper, Meek Mill, who has seemingly followed a vibe to visit the island.

It was a just a couple of days that we reported that Meek wanted to come back to Jamaica after announcing it on his Twitter page but it seems the urge was enough and insider sources say he is now in Jamaica.

Wanna go back to Jamaica!!— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) March 6, 2020

As we reported before, the rapper was on the island last year where he went all out visiting various attractions and having a whale of a time.

The ‘Ima Boss‘ rapper is said to be on the island today to attend an event.

Meek seemingly had a hard time en route as he sought to travel through Miami, in that his crew members and the private jet he was travelling on was searched.

However, it seems everything went well and Meek was later seen enjoying himself riding and performing wheelies later in the evening.

We’ll keep you posted BUZZ fam!