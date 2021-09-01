Meek Mill wants a reggae track on his album

Hip Hop artiste Meek Mill has revealed his desire to have a reggae-infused track featured on his upcoming album.

On Tuesday (August 31), the Ima Boss rapper related his desire to have such a song featured on his upcoming project which is expected to be released in short order.

“I want a reggae song badddddddddd as shit on my album…one I can ral on” he wrote on Twitter. At the time he was replying to a comment from Jamaican American producer Astyle Alive, who initially remarked, “wassup with Meek on a reggae vibe type a track”.

In turn Astyle Alive offered in subsequent tweets to provide the rapper with a beat for the effort. However, it is uncertain certain if Mill will actually follow up in this regard.

Currently, Mill is working on his upcoming untitled project, which could be released in “a matter of days” if a tweet over the weekend by the artiste is anything to go by.

He however has been busy in recent times having released the tracks Blue Notes 2 featuring Lil Uzi Vert and Sharing Locations which features Lil Baby and Lil Durk. Both tracks are expected to be featured on the album.