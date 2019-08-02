Meet Hank — the robot with humanlike fingers

Meet Hank — the robot with humanlike fingersFriday, August 02, 2019
|
All the robots you’ve ever seen, never seem to have working fingers.
That was until now.
Product development firm, Cambridge Consultants have created Hank, a robot with humanlike fingers, which are remarkably dexterous. Hank can literally pick up a pin or a bunch of grapes for that matter with effortless ease.
“Through a new sensory system embedded in pneumatic fingers, Hank has a sophisticated sense of touch and slip, meaning it can emulate the human ability to hold and grip delicate objects using just the right amount of pressure,” said Cambridge Consultants.
Most utility robots tend to have awkward, pincer-like appendages that just don’t look cool — think those Daleks in Doctor Who.
Yes, Honda’s Asimo is way ahead in the game and its hand functions are impressive but nothing like this.
Hank has a sensory system powered by airflows that gives it…well, really what can best be described as a fully functioning hand.
“Hank’s world-leading sensory system is a game-changer for the logistics industry, making actions such as robotic bin picking and end-to-end automated order fulfilment possible.
“Adding a sense of touch and slip, generated by a single, low-cost sensor, means that Hank’s fingers could bring new efficiencies to giant distribution centres,” said Cambridge Consultants, Logistics Commercial Lead, Bruce Ackman.
