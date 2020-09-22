MeetTheMitchellsAt100k: Tami and Wayne have YouTube goal

Jamaican entertainers

Tami Chin and Wayne Marshall have a goal today. They want to get to 100,000

subscribers on their Meet The Mitchells YouTube vlog.

The good thing is that they are not far away, as they already have more than 99,800 subscribers.

Meet The Mitchells began in April, about a month after the first COVID-19 case was recorded in Jamaica. With many people being home, the #MTMFamily quickly grew.

On Tuesday morning, when the page had about 99,400 subscribers, Tami shared that they were trying to get to 100,000 subscribers by the end of the day.

In her Instagram story she said: â€œWe are so close to our goal of 100k subscribers by our 100th episode (Friday). Please share!!! Tell a friend to tell a friend and mek sure yuh subscribe.â€

â€œHave you subscribed yet??? Go do it now and tell a friend to tell a friend!!! We are almost there!!! If you already an #MTMFamily Member we CANNOT thank you enough!!! @waynemarsheezy Iâ€™m too excited!!! Aaaaahhhhhhhhh!!!! #MeetTheMitchellsAt100k,â€ Tami added in Instagram feed.

In no time, her followers answered the call.

â€œNever been more excited for people I donâ€™t even know to reach 100K. Ÿ‰Ÿ‰ Next stop, 1million viewers,â€ one person said.

Another added: â€œI have subscribed on every device that I have love my #mtmfamily.â€