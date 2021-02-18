Megan Thee Graduate? Ah!Thursday, February 18, 2021
|
Megan
Thee Stallion is on track to achieving her dream.
And it’s not that of being a superstar, she’s there already. The 26-year-old will be a college graduate come this fall.
The Body rapper shared that she’s on track to completing her programme after a Twitter user, in a now deleted comment, try to goad her.
But what you’re not gonna do is come at Megan Thee Stallion sideways. The Houston, Texas raptress quickly fired back, “Mam Im abt to Graduate in the fall and still gone open my facility.. hope you get them retweets doe,” adding, “They swore I wasn’t gone get that degree SIKE.”
Megan has publicly stated that she wants to open an assisted living facility in her hometown with the coins she’s raking in from her music.
Before becoming a global star, she was a full-time student at the Texas Southern University reading for a degree in health administration.
