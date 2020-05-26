Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé & Savage cop #1 spot on Billboard Hot 100

Three weeks knocking and she’s finally done it, BUZZ fam!

Megan Thee Stallion, with her Beyoncé-led remix of hit single Savage, have topped the Billboard Hot 100 this week—giving the Texas rapper her first-ever number one song in the United States.

The single jumped three places from its number five position last week, to best Megan’s previous number two peak and the rapper is beside herself.

AHHHHHHHHHH HOTTTIESSSSSSSS WTFFFFFFFF — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) https://t.co/cXHhRYpncoMay 26, 2020

Following some controversial stirrings, former number one holder Doja Cat’s Say So single jumps one place to second; with Blinding Light by the Weeknd, Roddy Ricch and DaBaby’s Rockstar collab and Drake’s Toosie Slide rounding out the top five.

The — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated May 30, 2020) pic.twitter.com/ij1W73tAKIMay 26, 2020

Beyoncé, copping her first number one effort in three years, now has seven top placements on the Hot 100 and becomes the second solo artiste after Mariah Carey to have reached the summit of the charts in the 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s.

“Beyoncé becomes the 21st artist with at least seven Hot 100 No. 1s. Looking at both group and solo chart appearances, Beyoncé is the only act other than Carey to have ranked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 in four separate decades,” Billboard wrote.

It’s also the second time in less than a month, that the top two spots of the Hot 100 have been dominated by black female musicians, albeit in reverse order.