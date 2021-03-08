Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Roddy Ricch and more to blaze Grammys stage

The

63rd Grammys may have been delayed due to the pandemic but

organisers are committed to putting on a heck of a show.

Deciding to skip the drip feeding of artistes this year, the Recording Academy released its full slate of performers, including some of the biggest names in music, yesterday.

Listed among the performers of the March 14 show are Cardi B, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion.

With Beyoncé leading the nominations with nine nods, it will be interesting to see if she still runs the world when the winners are revealed

And despite the absence of the Queen Bey’s live talents, there will be something for everyone at the show. Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Harry Styles and DaBaby are also slated among the 22 acts to take the stage.

The Grammys will air live on CBS at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.