Megan Thee Stallion cries on IG live, says she didn’t deserve to get shot

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion told

followers she didn’t deserve to get shot in her first

An emotional Stallion shared details of the incident with fans today, but did not mention any names despite allegations swirling that rapper Tory Lanez, whom she was with on the night of the incident, pulled the trigger.

“I was shot in both of my feet and I had to get surgery to get the bullets taken out and it was super scary…” she said. “It was like the worst experience of my life and it’s not funny…it was nothing for y’all to start going and start making up fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody, I didn’t deserve to get shot…”

She credited her deceased parents and grandmother as her guardian angels, and declared that she was not protecting the perpetrator.

“I see a lot of people painting fakea** narratives and making up stories…but I also see a lot of people that have been very supportive and sending prayers and I really appreciate that,” she said. “It’s not that I was protecting anybody, I just wasn’t ready to speak.”

The incident has given the rapper a new perspective on fame, as she said it made her reassess her circle, and realise the dangers of the fast lane.

“It has definitely made me realise how to move forward and how to protect my energy,” she said. “I’m so nice. Imagine being 25 and you don’t have both of your parents… my momma was my best friend, I’m still not over that so you kinda fill your space with a bunch of people that you think is making you happy.

Related story: Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion

Crying at intervals, she added, “I just feel like I was moving really fast…I wasn’t taking enough time for myself. I thought I was ready to be around a bunch of motherf**kers, I thought I was ready to give good energy to other people and other people was ready to give good energy to me but I definitely had to sit my a** down and pray on it and I do feel a lot better.”