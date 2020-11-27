Megan Thee Stallion denies stealing design for Fashion Nova collab

Megan Thee Stallion has denied stealing a

design for her Fashion Nova collaboration after being accused by a designer

last week.

The designer, Aazhia, said her design was “stolen and used in this Megan X FN collab” on Instagram, after the Body rapper’s team reached out to her about the star wearing one of her looks to an event some time ago.

Aazhia said, “I’m very much so taken aback by the lact of respect for another black woman! There is this tired narratibe that the black woman is so disrespected, but we do it to each other!!!!”

Megan responded to the claim during an interview with The Morning Hustle on Tuesday.

“A lot of times, people say that they talked to somebody from my team. I don’t know what year that was, I don’t know who… what are you talking about? And a lot of times, they won’t even bring me… they don’t tell me who they talking to,” Megan said, adding “If I’ve probably never heard of you, like I’ve never seen that dress before. But it’s been a dress that has been done a lot, like over the years. So I feel bad that people’s initial reaction would be to just come at me like, ‘Oh, you a black woman! You’re stealing from black women!’ And I’m like, ‘Damn, hold on, sis, ’cause like I don’t know you.'”

Megan continued, “It’s a way to come at people. ‘Cause if it would’ve been a real misunderstanding, I would’ve never had a problem saying, ‘I’m sorry, sis.’ I would have checked my stylist. Like you don’t do that. That’s not right.”

The designed replied on Instagram that day with “”I’m vexed because it’s condescending, it’s disrespectful, it’s hypocritical. Everything that she said was addressed towards me, although we were talking about multiple Insta boutiques.”

Megan collaboration dropped with 106 pieces and reportedly made US$1.2 million in the first day.