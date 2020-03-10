Megan Thee Stallion lists Dexta Daps’ ‘Owner’ among her all-time favourites

Rap music’s resident hot girl Megan Thee Stallion has compiled the ‘playlist of her life’, and Jamaica’s own hot boy, Dexta Daps, has made the cut.

Giving the breakdown to Teen Vogue, the American rapper listed Daps’ 2017 raunchy number, Owner, among her all-time favourite songs.

“I first heard this song when I was in London. This guy, his name was Kadeem, he was like, showing us around and he was just so bomb and he kinda was our security too. Shout out to Kadeem, he had a fire playlist and then this song just comes on, and I was like, laid out in the back seat and then all I heard was ‘bring it to the owner’, and I was like what’s that? The flavour! And literally the whole time we were in Europe this was all we listened to over and over again,” Megan said.

The joint, which accompanied a steamy short film, is undoubtedly one of Daps’ most celebrated tracks and a staple in his performances.

Another song making Megan’s list is meteoric trap artiste Roddy Rich’s High Fashion, which references her.

“This is another song that me and my friends are currently wearing out… Sometimes when we come in the room people are looking at us like, ‘we know what y’all about to play,” she said.

“I don’t know how Roddy Rich can make songs that are low-key so calm but still hit hard… and then I really like in this song when he goes, ‘Got her five in the mornin’, wildin’, wildin’. And her name ain’t Megan but she a stallion stallion…’. I like that, thank you. Sometimes it really blows my mind to know that some of my peers are also listening to me and following me and that they rock with me how I rock with them.”

Her other selections include Drake and Chris Brown’s No Guidance, Lil Wayne’s Every Girl, classic twerk single Back Dat Azz Up by Juvenile, and her own songs Freak Nasty and Cash Sh*t featuring Da Baby.