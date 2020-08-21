Megan Thee Stallion names Tory Lanez as the person who allegedly shot her

Megan Thee Stallion names Tory Lanez as the person who allegedly shot herFriday, August 21, 2020
|
Megan Thee Stallion has revealed that it was rapper, Tory Lanez who shot her in her feet. The 25-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Megan Pete was shot in the feet after a party in Hollywood Hills on July 12.
In an Instagram Live on Thursday (August 20), she put almost a month of speculations to rest by naming Tory Lanez as her shooter.
“Yes… Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying,” she said. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand.”
Megan Thee Stallion said she did not tell the Los Angeles police who came to the scene about the shooting because she was afraid of the legal repercussions and afraid for her safety.
“I didn’t tell the police nothing because I didn’t want us to get in no more trouble,” she said in the Live.
Lanez was arrested the morning of the incident on suspicion of possession of a concealed weapon but was released later than day. He has not been charged with anything related to the incident. Police say they are investigating.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy