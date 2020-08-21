Megan Thee Stallion names Tory Lanez as the person who allegedly shot her

Megan Thee Stallion has revealed that it was rapper, Tory Lanez who shot her in her feet. The 25-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Megan Pete was shot in the feet after a party in Hollywood Hills on July 12.

In an Instagram Live on Thursday (August 20), she put almost a month of speculations to rest by naming Tory Lanez as her shooter.

“Yes… Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying,” she said. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand.”

Megan Thee Stallion said she did not tell the Los Angeles police who came to the scene about the shooting because she was afraid of the legal repercussions and afraid for her safety.

“I didn’t tell the police nothing because I didn’t want us to get in no more trouble,” she said in the Live.

Lanez was arrested the morning of the incident on suspicion of possession of a concealed weapon but was released later than day. He has not been charged with anything related to the incident. Police say they are investigating.