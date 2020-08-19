Megan Thee Stallion posts gunshot injury to end “internet bullsh*t”

Megan Thee Stallion has shared a photo of her gunshot

wound in response to “lies” being spread about the shooting incident in which

she was injured last month.

The WAP rapper, in an Instagram post today, August 19, said “What I have learned [about the] majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the shit Y’ALL make up.”

She continued that she was hot in the back of her feet when she was walking away adding, “why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad? Why y’all upset that I can walk?”

She said the stitches were removed from her feet two weeks ago and that she was ready to celebrate her WAP collaboration with Cardi B topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“I usually don’t address internet bullshit but y’all people are so sick! God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well! Sorry I’m not as sad and miserable as a lot of y’all lol but ima keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION”

Megan Thee Stallion was shot during an incident involving rapper Tory Lanez on July 12. Lanez was later arrested and charged for carrying concealed weapon in a vehicle in connection with the incident.