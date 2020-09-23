Megan Thee Stallion rises: Rapper makes Time’s list of 100 most influential people

Megan Thee Stallion rises: Rapper makes Time’s list of 100 most influential peopleWednesday, September 23, 2020
|
Rapper Megan
Thee Stallion has only been in the game for a few years, but already she has
been named as one of Time magazineâ€™s 100 most influential people of 2020.
After being named, Megan said: â€œStill I rise Ÿ–¤ young black woman from Houston Texas on the cover of Time magazine as one of the most influential people in the world.â€
Some of the other persons on the list with the 25-year-old rapper are The Weeknd, Michael B. Jordan, J Balvin, JoJo Siwa, Halsey, Jennifer Hudson, and Oscar-winning South Korean director Bong Joon Ho.
Megan began releasing music as a teenager via SoundCloud in 2016. She has also released three EPS, two of which charted on the US Billboard 200. She also released an album called Fever in 2019.
But it would seem 2020 has been Meganâ€™s year, as she topped charts with her song, Savage, which has even been remixed by superstar Beyonce. More success would come her way with the release of WAP, her collaboration with Cardi B.
However, in the midst of success, Megan has had to deal with some amount of â€˜dramaâ€™ after being shot in her feet following a party in August. She has since claimed that entertainer Tory Lanez was the person who injured her.
In commenting on Meganâ€™s achievements, actress Taraji P. Henson said that the rapper is â€œthe epitome of tenacity.â€
â€œSheâ€™s lost much of her family â€” her mother, her father, her grandmother â€” yet she is the epitome of tenacity, of pulling herself up by her bootstraps. She was shot this summer, and still, people tried to tear her down,â€ Henson wrote in the special issue of Time.
