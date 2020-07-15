Megan Thee Stallion suffered gunshot wound in Tory Lanez arrest incident

Megan Thee

Stallion said she was shot during an incident which involved the arrest of

Torey Lanez over the weekend.

The Savage artiste, in a statement on her Instagram, said she suffered a gunshot wound to the foot, also contradicting reports that she was detained by the police during the incident.

“The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight,” she wrote in a note shared on Instagram. “On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets.”

She continued, “I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night,” she continued. “I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.” In the caption for the note, she added, “This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy.”

The incident began at a house party in the Hollywood Hills in California where an altercation turned violent on Sunday, July 12. It spilled over to an argument in the SUV where police found the two rappers.

Tory Lanez was arrested and charged for carrying a concealed weapon following the incident. He was later released on US$35,000 bail and will appear in court on October 13.