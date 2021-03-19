Megan Thee Stallion thanks ‘haters’ for her Grammys

Megan Thee Stallion thanks ‘haters’ for her GrammysFriday, March 19, 2021
|
Megan Thee Stallion is still basking in
her Grammy Award wins and she’s thanking the people who got her there – the haters.
The Body rapper, in her latest YouTube vlog, said the days leading up the Grammys were tough, especially the long days of practice for her much-anticipated performance.
“I feel like I gotta thank the people that gave me a hard time. I don’t know if I would’ve went as hard,” she said. “I probably definitely would’ve went hard, but just the fact that somebody telling me, ‘No, you can’t,’ made me be like, ‘Bi—, yes I can! Watch me, ho!'”
The Houston, Texas native walked away with three wins last Sunday – best rap song and best rap performance for Savage (Remix) featuring Beyoncé and best new artiste.
