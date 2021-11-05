Megan Thee Stallion to graduate from University

Megan Thee Stallion is set to graduate from Texas Southern University (TSU) on December 11. The entertainer made the announcement last week when she posted a photo of her bedazzled graduation cap bearing her the catch phrase “Real Hot Girl Sh*t”, an expression she popularised.

It is customary for graduates to capture the important milestone via graduation photos but BUZZ fam, we’ve got to say, these are perhaps the most scorching graduation photos we’ve ever seen.

Living up to her title as ‘Queen of the hot girl army’, Meg Thee Stallion showed up and showed out in the graduation pictures posted to her official Instagram page on Thursday. Clad in a sexy pink monokini, the entertainer showed that while she is an artistes who is sexiness personified, she is also capable of beating the books and copping that University degree. And she said as much in her caption.

“Showed my ass and still went to class. IMA ALWAYS STAND OUT WITH NO HANDOUTS,” she posted.

“Doing everything they said I can’t/couldn’t ! Megan Thee Mf Stallion aka the mf Htown Hottie is graduating Dec 11th from TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY now go and talk abt that,” the caption continued. In one of the photos, the Body deejay posed with a degree in hand.

The entertainer initially enrolled at Prairie View A&M University in 2013 before transferring to Texas Southern in 2016. In an interview with People Magazine where she spoke of her decision to continue her higher education journey, the rapper shared that her degree would be in honour of her late mother. Megan’s mother passed away from brain cancer in 2019. She shared that her mother saw her pursuing her studies before she passed away and so she wanted to finish so her late mother would be proud.

But it seems the entertainer may have made a lot more people proud. Her post was flooded with congratulatory messages from colleagues in the industry (including our very own, Shenseea) who expressed that her accomplishments are truly inspirational. They indicated that although she has found fame and success, by finishing her studies, the rapper has shown that education is still valued.