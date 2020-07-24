Mel Gibson recovers from COVID-19 after hospitalisation

Mel Gibson was hospitalised for a week with coronavirus (COVID-19) in a Los Angeles, California hospital last April.

A representative for the 64-year-old actor and director, who has recovered, said he is doing “great” and has tested negative “numerous times” since the initial confirmation of the virus.

Gibson now joins a growing list of celebrities, including Tom Hanks and Pink, who have contracted the virus which has infected more than 15 million people globally.

TheAcademy Award winner is known for his role in the film Braveheart and directing 2017’s acclaimed Hacksaw Ridge but has come under fire for past anti-semitic and misogynistic rants.

The United States yesterday, July 23, reported more than four million coronavirus cases with deaths totalling more than 140,000, according to the John Hopkins University virus tracker.