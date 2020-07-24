Mel Gibson recovers from COVID-19 after hospitalisation

Mel Gibson recovers from COVID-19 after hospitalisationFriday, July 24, 2020
|
Mel Gibson was hospitalised for a week with coronavirus (COVID-19) in a Los Angeles, California hospital last April.
A representative for the 64-year-old actor and director, who has recovered, said he is doing “great” and has tested negative “numerous times” since the initial confirmation of the virus.
Gibson now joins a growing list of celebrities, including Tom Hanks and Pink, who have contracted the virus which has infected more than 15 million people globally.
TheAcademy Award winner is known for his role in the film Braveheart and directing 2017’s acclaimed Hacksaw Ridge but has come under fire for past anti-semitic and misogynistic rants.
The United States yesterday, July 23, reported more than four million coronavirus cases with deaths totalling more than 140,000, according to the John Hopkins University virus tracker.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy