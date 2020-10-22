Melly Rose and Nigerian artiste Skales ‘Shine Pon Me’ with vibrant new single

Trinidadian vocal vanguard of justice Melly Rose teams up with afrobeat sensation Skales for an uplifting new single titled Shine Pon Me. The song is a message for listeners to keep their heads up high despite all the challenges that 2020 throws at them.

The single is on the Afro/Caribbean project titled ‘Tender Touch Riddim’ which also features Nailah Blackman, Patrice Roberts, Hey Choppi, and Olatunji.

A colorful and charming music video accompanies the new song, which see the two showcasing beautiful luscious backdrops, that is are a visual treat for viewers. Overall, the new single aims to uplift the spirits of fans all over the world.

Melly Rose recently lost two close friends to COVID-19, and so this song is especially personal for her. She shares that she is using this song as a vessel to honour their legacy and to uplift others who have suffered due to the pandemic. It serves as a reminder to her to be grateful for life, always.

The sounds and visuals of the latest masterpiece from Melly Rose & Skales add the overall positive energy exuberated from Tender Touch Riddim. Shine Pon Me is available to stream on all platforms and the video can be viewed on YouTube.

“There is more than one way to express thankfulness, be it to a higher power, the people we love, or the music we connect with. One thing remains unchanged, with gratitude comes Tender Touch.”