Melly Rose and Nigerian artiste Skales ‘Shine Pon Me’ with vibrant new single

Melly Rose and Nigerian artiste Skales ‘Shine Pon Me’ with vibrant new singleThursday, October 22, 2020
|
Trinidadian vocal vanguard of justice Melly Rose teams up with afrobeat sensation Skales for an uplifting new single titled Shine Pon Me. The song is a message for listeners to keep their heads up high despite all the challenges that 2020 throws at them.
The single is on the Afro/Caribbean project titled ‘Tender Touch Riddim’ which also features Nailah Blackman, Patrice Roberts, Hey Choppi, and Olatunji.
A colorful and charming music video accompanies the new song, which see the two showcasing beautiful luscious backdrops, that is are a visual treat for viewers. Overall, the new single aims to uplift the spirits of fans all over the world.
Melly Rose recently lost two close friends to COVID-19, and so this song is especially personal for her. She shares that she is using this song as a vessel to honour their legacy and to uplift others who have suffered due to the pandemic. It serves as a reminder to her to be grateful for life, always.
The sounds and visuals of the latest masterpiece from Melly Rose & Skales add the overall positive energy exuberated from Tender Touch Riddim. Shine Pon Me is available to stream on all platforms and the video can be viewed on YouTube.
“There is more than one way to express thankfulness, be it to a higher power, the people we love, or the music we connect with. One thing remains unchanged, with gratitude comes Tender Touch.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy